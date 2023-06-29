Activest Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Activest Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,146 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.3% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $285.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

