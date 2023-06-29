Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.53.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.