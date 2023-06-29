AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.
AeroVironment Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $94.71 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $112.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.60 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AeroVironment
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.