AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $94.71 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $112.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

