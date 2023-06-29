AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 118.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AGCO by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $130.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.05. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.