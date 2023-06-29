Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives $1.76 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.76.

AFLYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.90 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

