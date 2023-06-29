Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives $1.76 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.76.
AFLYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Air France-KLM Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.90 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.
Air France-KLM Company Profile
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
