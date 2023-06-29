Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

ABNB stock opened at $127.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.28. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at $25,018,323. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,018,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,638,393 shares of company stock worth $189,467,712. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

