Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $289.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
