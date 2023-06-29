Albion Financial Group UT Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $491.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $478.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

