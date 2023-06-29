Albion Financial Group UT Sells 110 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $107.88 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average is $108.43.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

