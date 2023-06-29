Albion Financial Group UT Sells 50 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $256.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.25 and its 200 day moving average is $250.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

