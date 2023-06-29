Alexander (Alex) White Purchases 139,421 Shares of Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White acquired 139,421 shares of Coventry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,305.63 ($92,203.75).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Alexander (Alex) White bought 248,205 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$257,885.00 ($171,923.33).

On Tuesday, April 18th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 65,572 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,801.34 ($47,867.56).

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Coventry Group

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

