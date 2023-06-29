Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $112.51 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $108.81 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day moving average is $134.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.84%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,759,000 after buying an additional 253,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,984,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,593,000 after purchasing an additional 200,487 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

