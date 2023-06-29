Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) versus AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Head-To-Head Review

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Free Report) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and Alico, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgriFORCE Growing Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alico 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgriFORCE Growing Systems presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,685.71%. Given AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AgriFORCE Growing Systems is more favorable than Alico.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A -109.63% -45.84% Alico -49.81% -7.64% -4.60%

Risk and Volatility

AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alico has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgriFORCE Growing Systems and Alico’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A N/A -$12.87 million ($0.58) -0.36 Alico $91.95 million 2.12 $12.46 million ($3.85) -6.64

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than AgriFORCE Growing Systems. Alico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AgriFORCE Growing Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Alico shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AgriFORCE Growing Systems beats Alico on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. in November 2019. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2022, it had 74,000 acres of land situated in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

