Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after buying an additional 345,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,167,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,595,000 after buying an additional 213,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Align Technology by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,457,000 after buying an additional 131,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $345.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.26. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.87.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

