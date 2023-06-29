Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Head to Head Contrast

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Free Report) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Allarity Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allarity Therapeutics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allarity Therapeutics N/A N/A -$19.48 million N/A N/A Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $4.74 million 210.19 -$163.92 million ($3.28) -5.62

Risk and Volatility

Allarity Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Allarity Therapeutics has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allarity Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 146.75%. Given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Allarity Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Allarity Therapeutics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allarity Therapeutics N/A -1,053.89% -95.20% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals -4,090.69% -52.55% -47.61%

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals beats Allarity Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allarity Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). It is also developing CRN04777, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN04894, an oral adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Cushing's and congenital adrenal hyperplasia diseases. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.