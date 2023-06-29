Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Free Report) by 182.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allego were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALLG opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. Allego has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

ALLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allego from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Allego from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

