Allworth Financial LP Acquires 17,683 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 110,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 55,038 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000.

FLCB stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

