Allworth Financial LP Buys 103,014 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,014 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $438.68 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $423.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

