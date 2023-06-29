Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,046,489 shares of company stock worth $1,088,230,175. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

