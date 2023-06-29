Allworth Financial LP Sells 14,371 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,371 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 68,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 223,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 82,488 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $71.51 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

