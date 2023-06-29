Allworth Financial LP Sells 160,550 Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,550 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 8.97% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARB opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.07.

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

