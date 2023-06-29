Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 380 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $121.08 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average is $104.28. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

