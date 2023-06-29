Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Ervin Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.9% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 155,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,113,000 after buying an additional 59,154 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.3% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 28,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

GOOGL stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,304 shares of company stock valued at $27,088,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

