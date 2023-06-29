Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $117,756.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at $21,976,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alphatec Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $18.59.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.
