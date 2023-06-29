Amandla Mk Trust Sells 1,891 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $85,170.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,246,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,254,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 200 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $9,038.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 18,946 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $852,759.46.

On Friday, June 16th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,227 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,316,384.08.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $135,150.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,800 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $81,090.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,288 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $238,171.52.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 16,344 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $757,380.96.

On Monday, June 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $54,132.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,255 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $556,254.45.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $154,198.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.50.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in National Research by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in National Research by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Research by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in National Research by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

