American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,983 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,217 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,176,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.55 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

