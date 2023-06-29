American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,983 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,217 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,176,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at American Airlines Group
In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.55 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
