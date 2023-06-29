American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

