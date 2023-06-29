American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $881,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $881,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,349.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,789 shares of company stock worth $3,217,810. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,317,000 after acquiring an additional 325,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,374,000 after purchasing an additional 345,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,486,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,610,000 after acquiring an additional 169,609 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

