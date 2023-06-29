Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $325.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

