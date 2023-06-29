AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sets New 52-Week High at $158.97

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.97 and last traded at $158.96, with a volume of 242765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.43.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.