Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,343,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 993,291 shares.The stock last traded at $27.92 and had previously closed at $26.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,807.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $139,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,326.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,100 shares of company stock worth $1,186,083 in the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after buying an additional 93,016 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after buying an additional 95,883 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 152,017 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

