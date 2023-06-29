Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.24 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

