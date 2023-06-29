Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.24 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
