Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

