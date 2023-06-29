Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) PT Lowered to C$3.90

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.20 to C$3.90 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANRGF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Anaergia from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Anaergia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Anaergia has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

