Analyzing Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) & AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arteris and AXT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $50.38 million 4.75 -$27.39 million ($0.88) -7.68 AXT $120.87 million 1.19 $15.81 million $0.21 15.76

AXT has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 3 0 2.75 AXT 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arteris and AXT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Arteris presently has a consensus price target of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 95.27%. AXT has a consensus price target of $5.89, suggesting a potential upside of 77.95%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than AXT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Arteris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of AXT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -57.12% -73.37% -24.63% AXT 7.69% 3.90% 2.55%

Volatility & Risk

Arteris has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AXT beats Arteris on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

(Free Report)

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC and FlexWay silicon-proven interconnect IP products; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; and CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product. The company also offers IP deployment products comprising Magillem Connectivity that shortens and streamlines the SoC integration process; Magillem Registers and CSRCompiler that addresses hardware-software integration challenges for SoCs; and Harmony Trace that provides an enterprise-level server-based application with a web-based user interface. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale system houses, semiconductor design houses, and other producers of electronic systems. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About AXT

(Free Report)

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LED, screen displays, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. It sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

