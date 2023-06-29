Analyzing Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Free Report) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Ocean Thermal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5,000.0%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ocean Thermal Energy pays out 208.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out -716.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Ocean Thermal Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ocean Thermal Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Thermal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 1 7 3 0 2.18

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 22.80%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than Ocean Thermal Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Thermal Energy and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Thermal Energy N/A N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities -1.17% 6.74% 2.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocean Thermal Energy and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Thermal Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.24 0.04 Algonquin Power & Utilities $2.77 billion 2.05 -$211.99 million ($0.06) -137.39

Ocean Thermal Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Algonquin Power & Utilities. Algonquin Power & Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocean Thermal Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Ocean Thermal Energy



Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities. The company's plant produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses. It also develops and commercializes EcoVillages, a socially, economically, and ecologically sustainable communities. Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation has strategic relationships with DCO Energy, LLC. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services. It offers electricity distribution, water distribution, waste water treatment, and natural gas distribution services. The Renewable Energy Group segment generates and sells electrical energy produced by its portfolio of renewable power generation facilities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, renewable natural gas, and thermal facilities. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

