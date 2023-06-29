Analyzing Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) & Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Free Report) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and Manhattan Associates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technologies $675.39 million 0.10 -$281.77 million N/A N/A Manhattan Associates $767.08 million 15.51 $128.96 million $2.18 88.00

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rubicon Technologies has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.0% of Rubicon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Rubicon Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technologies N/A N/A -99.47% Manhattan Associates 16.95% 67.34% 25.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rubicon Technologies and Manhattan Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Manhattan Associates 0 2 0 0 2.00

Rubicon Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.73, suggesting a potential upside of 1,848.15%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus target price of $177.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.60%. Given Rubicon Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rubicon Technologies is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Rubicon Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc., a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions. Its consultation and management services include planning, consolidation of billing and administration, cost savings analyses, and vendor performance monitoring and management. In addition, the company offers logistics services; and markets and resells recyclable commodities. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store. The company also provides inventory optimization, planning, and allocation solutions; technology platform including Manhattan Active Platform solutions, a cloud-native product designed to provide version-less product access; maintenance services, which offers comprehensive program that provides on-premises software licensees with software upgrades for additional or improved functionality and technological advances incorporating emerging supply chain and industry advances; and professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services. In addition, it provides training and change management services; resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. Further, the company offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves retail, consumer goods, food and grocery, logistics service providers, industrial and wholesale, high technology and electronics, life sciences, and government industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

