Analyzing Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) and Its Competitors

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Free Report) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Stran & Company, Inc. to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stran & Company, Inc. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors 201 1525 2492 35 2.56

Stran & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 210.34%. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 120.23%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

4.6% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc.’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -1.48% -2.37% -1.80% Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors -8.17% -8.54% 0.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million -$780,000.00 -36.25 Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors $1.93 billion $102.41 million 1,917.15

Stran & Company, Inc.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stran & Company, Inc.. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

