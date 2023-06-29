Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 345 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after acquiring an additional 797,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after purchasing an additional 323,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $149.99 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

