Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 1,097 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $420.45 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X FinTech ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

