Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 480 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.65.

PENN opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

