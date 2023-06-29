Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 264 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,435.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

