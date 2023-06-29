Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,824,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,175,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.02.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $316.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

