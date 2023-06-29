Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 52,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $734.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

