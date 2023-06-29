Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in International Paper by 98.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

