Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $476,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $96.48 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

