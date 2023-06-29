Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $600,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,199.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 752.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $95.97 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

