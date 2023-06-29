Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Shares of DUK opened at $89.10 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

