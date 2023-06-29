Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.