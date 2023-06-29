Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.12.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

